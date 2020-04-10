Community provides Easter meals and goodies for families in need

Kira Potter carried bags of Easter basket goodies and snacks while Fletcher Jackson hefted a box full Easter food from a table in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming parking lot on Friday in Casper.
“Awesome, thank you so much,” Potter said to a club staff member as the couple headed for their car.
The club partnered with philanthropists, Eggington's restaurant and others to distribute 450 meals to local families in need for the holiday weekend, club CEO Ashley Bright said. The packages contained Easter meals from the restaurant, along with extra food and supplies and even chocolate bunnies and other traditional goodies to fill kids’ Easter baskets.
Friday’s distribution replaced what’s normally a Good Friday Easter celebration with an egg hunt at the club, which wasn’t possible this year because of the pandemic, Bright said.
Families who've been receiving daily breakfasts and lunches through the four Boys & Girls Clubs sites were invited to pick up the Easter provisions, Bright added.
“So we’re doing one–by-one distribution to the families, bringing Easter to them one by one. And we're able to do that with the generosity of the community.”
Previous and new partners helped provide the Easter meals and supplies that families picked up on Friday, Bright said.
“It’s truly overwhelming and incredible to witness the community coming together during this pandemic that we're all going through and sharing the love and magnifying the Lord’s heart through all of this.
“I think a great thing is for us to be able to share care and generosity and to serve from the community to the families of Natrona County,” he continued.
The Easter package will make a difference for Potter and her family. She lost her job as a restaurant server and is waiting on her unemployment. She’s been picking up lunches for her daughters, ages 10 and 14, at a school where she received a flier about the Easter packages.
“So just the thought of that community was helping out was really an awesome thing,” she said.
One thing Potter hadn’t been able to put together yet was Easter baskets for the girls.
“When I saw that I was like, ‘Cool, well at least I can put them together a little something and so they don’t just get nothing at all.’”
Easter would normally mean a large dinner for her family with an egg hunt for the kids. But those traditions are on hold this year with social distancing, so it will just be the four members of her household.
The Easter meals they picked up Friday will help it feel like a special dinner instead of a normal one, she said.
“And so it was just nice that we can kind of recreate our own little thing and still make Easter happy for our kids.”
Easter is about family, so Potter and her family plan to make the best of the situation this year with their small gathering.
“I still want them to, one, know what the real reason behind Easter is and then also to keep family traditions going, I guess, and just make sure they have a good day.
“We’re just kind of feeling some hard times,” Potter went on, “but we’re looking for something for the future and for things to get better.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.