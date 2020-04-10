Community provides Easter meals and goodies for families in need

“It’s truly overwhelming and incredible to witness the community coming together during this pandemic that we're all going through and sharing the love and magnifying the Lord’s heart through all of this.

“I think a great thing is for us to be able to share care and generosity and to serve from the community to the families of Natrona County,” he continued.

The Easter package will make a difference for Potter and her family. She lost her job as a restaurant server and is waiting on her unemployment. She’s been picking up lunches for her daughters, ages 10 and 14, at a school where she received a flier about the Easter packages.

“So just the thought of that community was helping out was really an awesome thing,” she said.

One thing Potter hadn’t been able to put together yet was Easter baskets for the girls.

“When I saw that I was like, ‘Cool, well at least I can put them together a little something and so they don’t just get nothing at all.’”

Easter would normally mean a large dinner for her family with an egg hunt for the kids. But those traditions are on hold this year with social distancing, so it will just be the four members of her household.