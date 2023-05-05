Community members are raising money on behalf of three people who died Monday when two trucks collided head-on east of Casper.

The victims included the drivers of both trucks, Aaron Henson and Kristofer Counts, along with Counts’ child, Max.

Family and friends of the Counts said the community lost two “precious, caring and great souls” on Monday morning, the GoFundMe page, organized by Keisha Glover, states.

“It is hard to forget someone, especially to people who gave us so much to remember,” the statement said.

Services will be announced at a later date, and the family is asking for time and space to grieve.

The other driver, Henson, was a friend, father, husband and business owner, a separate GoFundMe account, organized by Colton Roberson, states. He is survived by his wife and two children, who are 2 and 7 years old.

Henson and his wife Kaylynn put countless hours of work into their businesses together, the statement said. Henson was also heavily involved in his local community, especially when it came to his children.

“AJ was not someone you would forget,” the statement said. “His sense of humor and ability to make light of any situation will not be forgotten by many.”

Henson’s memorial services were scheduled to be held at the Glenrock High School Gymnasium on Friday morning.

On Monday, two trucks crashed at about 8:45 a.m. on Old Glenrock Highway near Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Counts, 34, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup west on the highway when his truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with Henson’s 2018 Ford F-150.

Counts, who lived in Casper, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

His son Max was traveling with him at the time, the patrol reported. He also died at the scene. The child was wearing a seat belt.

Henson, 28, of Glenrock, was taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, the statement said. He was wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention and fatigue on the part of Counts as possible causes.

Forty-four people have died on Wyoming’s roads so far this year. At the same time last year, there were 28 deaths.

The highway patrol has attributed the stark increase, in part, to this winter’s harsh weather conditions.