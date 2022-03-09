Community raising money for Casper students burned in flash fire

Two fundraisers have already collected nearly $30,000 for Casper high school students injured in a flash fire last week.

The students suffered serious burns when a fire ignited Friday in a shop west of Casper, firefighters said.

The fire left one of the students, Kayden Pharr, with "severe burns on various parts of his body, the worst being his left hand and face," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family deal with the expenses.

"He was taken to the hospital in Casper and was intubated and later flown to Denver Children's hospital for further care," the GoFundMe page states. "His vitals are all strong and his lungs did not obtain any damage. He will be receiving skin grafts for the necessary areas."

The fundraiser had collected nearly $13,000 as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Another of the students, Jayce Berry, also suffered severe burns, especially to his right hand and legs, according to a separate GoFundMe page set up on his behalf.

"He is currently undergoing agonizing treatment, as the doctors need to perform wound scrubs & change his bandages frequently," according to an update on the page. "He is a tough kid, and is going to be OK! He will have a long road ahead of him as he heals."

That page has so far raised more than $16,000.

In a statement, the Natrona County Fire Department said the flash fire occurred due to a flammable liquid being too close to an open flame inside a shop on Lakeview Lane near Zero Road.

The fire occurred on the same day of a major blaze at an apartment complex in Mills. Crews were fighting that fire when they learned of the accident at the shop.

Editor's note: This page will be updated with additional fundraising information and/or websites if they become available. To include a fundraiser, send the link or information to editors@trib.com.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

