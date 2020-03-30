Confirmed coronavirus cases up to 94 in Wyoming, with new cases in five counties

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased to 94 on Monday morning, making an increase of 20 from the end of day Friday.

The new cases are in Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan and Teton counties. More than 1,800 test samples have been run between the state and private labs. Twenty-four patients have recovered.

Fremont County continues to have the most cases of anywhere in the state, now with 24. Last week, officials there said that more than 400 people in the county had symptoms and are in self-isolation, with presumed — but not confirmed — positive diagnoses. Testing shortages continue across the state.

“We assume that it’s out in the community now,” Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee said Friday, adding that the hundreds of residents with COVID-19 symptoms who have seen health care providers should assume they have the sickness because rates of other illnesses like flu in the county are low.

Laramie County is now up to 20 cases. Teton County is edging closer, with 14 cases, many of which were identified in the latter portions of last week. Officials there have said that there's now evidence of community spread —meaning the disease's movement between patients there cannot be traced to a singular source.