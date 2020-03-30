Confirmed coronavirus cases up to 94 in Wyoming, with new cases in five counties

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased to 94 on Monday morning, making an increase of 20 from the end of day Friday.
The new cases are in Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan and Teton counties. More than 1,800 test samples have been run between the state and private labs. Twenty-four patients have recovered.
Fremont County continues to have the most cases of anywhere in the state, now with 24. Last week, officials there said that more than 400 people in the county had symptoms and are in self-isolation, with presumed — but not confirmed — positive diagnoses. Testing shortages continue across the state.
“We assume that it’s out in the community now,” Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee said Friday, adding that the hundreds of residents with COVID-19 symptoms who have seen health care providers should assume they have the sickness because rates of other illnesses like flu in the county are low.
Laramie County is now up to 20 cases. Teton County is edging closer, with 14 cases, many of which were identified in the latter portions of last week. Officials there have said that there's now evidence of community spread —meaning the disease's movement between patients there cannot be traced to a singular source.
Natrona County is now at 10 cases. Officials said last week that while most of the eight cases identified by Friday could be traced backward, two could not, suggesting possible community spread.
Sheridan County, where the two of the first three cases were identified earlier this month, is now up to six.
Fifteen of the state's 23 counties now have confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of COVID-19 cases has spiked over the past week, jumping from the high 20s to now the mid-90s. Health experts say the quick rise is partially an indication of more disease in the state but also Wyoming’s increased testing capacity. In previous days, providers and health officers across the state say it's difficult to get a true indication of the virus' presence here because of testing limitations.
In an effort to slow the disease, Gov. Mark Gordon and and health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms, tattoo parlors and hair salons. Restaurants remain open, but only for to-go orders. People are also prohibited from gathering in groups of 10 or more.
The statewide closures are now set to expire April 17. Gordon and Harrist extended them to that date on Friday. The closures had been set to expire April 3.
Gordon will hold another press conference Monday afternoon.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.