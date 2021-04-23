Construction in downtown Casper to affect parking, temporarily close streets this summer

Warmer days ahead in the forecast can only mean one thing — construction season is almost upon Casper.

City staff are warning residents that downtown parking, especially for summer events, will be affected by several construction projects in the area.

This month, work is scheduled to begin on two blocks of Industrial Avenue between South Spruce and South Elm streets. The project is planned to be completed by the end of August.

Midwest Avenue between South Elm and South Walnut streets, as well as South Oak Street between West Midwest and West Yellowstone Highway, are also set for construction between now and the end of October.

City officials said residents may be most affected by the rebuilding of the Old Yellowstone District parking lot between West Collins Drive and Midwest Avenue. The lot will be closed to overnight parking through the end of the project, expected to wrap up at the end of August.

The city said in a release Wednesday that access to businesses in the area shouldn’t be affected, but street parking nearby will be limited.