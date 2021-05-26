Construction on I-25 to close part of Walsh Drive starting Tuesday

A two-year bridge replacement project on Interstate 25 over Walsh Drive in Casper is set to begin Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said.

The first phase, constructing detour ramps in the area, will close Walsh Drive from Yellowstone Highway to Provence Court near the post office. The area will remain closed to cars for the entire project.

Now, there are two separate bridges on I-25 over Walsh Drive. The project will replace those with just one shorter bridge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic on I-25 will be rerouted around the area and reduced to one lane in each direction during the project. Northbound traffic will be diverted onto eastbound lanes of Yellowstone Highway, and southbound drivers will be routed just south of the bridges. During the first phase, though, WYDOT said only traffic on Walsh Drive will be affected.

WYDOT reminded drivers in a release Wednesday to reduce their speed, pay attention and use alternate routes if possible. Congestion in the area should also be expected.

The Casper Rail Trail will also be closed at North Huber Drive for the duration of the project.

Businesses in the area will not be affected, WYDOT said, but drivers will need to access them without using Walsh Drive.

The project’s contract was awarded to Ames Construction, a Minnesota-based firm, in April for a total of $29.7 million. It is expected to wrap up by the end of June 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.