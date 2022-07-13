 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Contemporary Native American artists to open show at the Nicolaysen Art Museum

  • Updated
  • 0
Against the wall

Six of artist Louis Still Smoking's pieces hang on a wall at the new "RETURNS" exhibit at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. The exhibit features the work of the Creative Indigenous Collective. 

 Abigail Landwehr

The man in the painting is wearing a war bonnet of feathers and a serious expression. White highlights accent his wrinkles, his aged eyes. His skin is bright blue and red.

There’s a deeper meaning to those vibrant hues, the painting’s creator, Robert Martinez, said.

“When people think of Native people, they think of those black-and-white or sepia-tone photos,” said Martinez, who is of Northern Arapaho heritage.

Martinez’ use of vibrant, contrasting colors is meant to subvert that expectation. It’s a way to challenge Native American erasure, he said.

“We’re here, we’re strong,” he said. “We’re not gone.”

The painting is part of “RETURN” — a new show at Casper’s Nicolaysen Art Museum featuring works by the Creative Indigenous Collective.

A little to the left

Lights are adjusted above artist Robert Martinez's paintings while staff prepare the Nicolaysen Art Museum's newest exhibit, "RETURNS."

The collective is a group of contemporary Native artists who live in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota.

People are also reading…

The Creative Indigenous Collective was created to lift up Native American artists. Members organize art shows together, connect one another with professional opportunities and promote each other on social media.

It’s a support network that’s sorely needed, Martinez said. There aren’t a lot of resources out there for indigenous creatives.

For most of his career, the only Native representation Martinez saw in art shows was by non-Natives, he said. They usually reflected harmful stereotypes about Indigenous people.

The big picture

The new "Return" exhibition at the Nicolaysen Art Museum features work from five artists: Robert Martinez, Louis Still Smoking, Holly Young, Ben Pease and John Pepion.

“RETURN” celebrates five of its members coming back together, Martinez said. It’s also a celebration of their heritage — they all have ancestral ties to Wyoming.

In addition to Martinez, the exhibit features works from Blackfeet artists Louis Still Smoking and John Pepion, Lakota artist Holly Young, and Ben Pease, who is of Northern Cheyenne and Crow descent.

The show includes paintings, mixed-media and ledger art, among other art forms. Ledger art a traditional practice where Native artists draw or paint on ledger books and other documents from European settlers. It’s a way to use the materials in a way that tells their own stories, Martinez said.

“RETURN” opens Friday with a public reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Nicolaysen, located at 400 E. Collins Drive, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

India is set to become the most populous country in 2023, UN says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News