Contemporary Native American artists to open show at the Nicolaysen Art Museum

The man in the painting is wearing a war bonnet of feathers and a serious expression. White highlights accent his wrinkles, his aged eyes. His skin is bright blue and red.

There’s a deeper meaning to those vibrant hues, the painting’s creator, Robert Martinez, said.

“When people think of Native people, they think of those black-and-white or sepia-tone photos,” said Martinez, who is of Northern Arapaho heritage.

Martinez’ use of vibrant, contrasting colors is meant to subvert that expectation. It’s a way to challenge Native American erasure, he said.

“We’re here, we’re strong,” he said. “We’re not gone.”

The painting is part of “RETURN” — a new show at Casper’s Nicolaysen Art Museum featuring works by the Creative Indigenous Collective.

The collective is a group of contemporary Native artists who live in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota.

The Creative Indigenous Collective was created to lift up Native American artists. Members organize art shows together, connect one another with professional opportunities and promote each other on social media.

It’s a support network that’s sorely needed, Martinez said. There aren’t a lot of resources out there for indigenous creatives.

For most of his career, the only Native representation Martinez saw in art shows was by non-Natives, he said. They usually reflected harmful stereotypes about Indigenous people.

“RETURN” celebrates five of its members coming back together, Martinez said. It’s also a celebration of their heritage — they all have ancestral ties to Wyoming.

In addition to Martinez, the exhibit features works from Blackfeet artists Louis Still Smoking and John Pepion, Lakota artist Holly Young, and Ben Pease, who is of Northern Cheyenne and Crow descent.

The show includes paintings, mixed-media and ledger art, among other art forms. Ledger art a traditional practice where Native artists draw or paint on ledger books and other documents from European settlers. It’s a way to use the materials in a way that tells their own stories, Martinez said.

“RETURN” opens Friday with a public reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Nicolaysen, located at 400 E. Collins Drive, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.