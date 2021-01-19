Convicted Casper pit bulls not euthanized, sent to rehabilitation

Henley said the city negotiated with the defendant’s attorneys, keeping the public safety of Casper residents in mind. The dogs, according to Henley, are not allowed back in the state of Wyoming. The family who owned them is not permitted to adopt any new dogs for three years.

“We were looking at it, from the city’s point of view, for public safety concerns because we believed the dogs were all vicious,” Henley said. “So we didn’t want to have vicious dogs in the city and we wanted to protect the citizens.”

According to witnesses, the dogs broke through a window screen when a woman was walking past with her two children and corgi. The pit bulls attacked and bit the corgi on the throat, neck and abdomen, tugging him from opposite ends like a “tug-toy,” according to a December statement by the city. The corgi was treated, and one of the children was scratched and bitten.

“They did a sentencing modification not sure how but the dogs were able to go to the out of state rescue with no return to us at all,” Kathy Albat, one of the dogs’ owners, said in an email. “But we are very happy with the outcome they are wonderful dogs our family can finally rest.”