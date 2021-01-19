Convicted Casper pit bulls not euthanized, sent to rehabilitation

Three dogs previously ordered to be euthanized by a Casper judge have been taken to a rehabilitation facility in Montana following an appeal in the case.
The pit bulls, one male and two female, were found guilty of viciously attacking a corgi in August. Judge Robert Hand ordered a stay of execution after the bench trial in December, giving the defendants 30 days to make an appeal.
On Sunday, a post on the Facebook page made to fight the dogs’ order of execution announced they would not be euthanized, and that they have been taken to the Paws of Perseverance Bully Breed Rescue in Kalispell, Montana.
“Update on King, Rebel and Dixie as of January 17th 2021 they are all SAFE and will NOT be EUTHANIZED,” the post read. “There are so many people to thank we could never name everyone due to there being so many people that helped us on this long endless fight.”
No one at the rescue responded to multiple requests for comment. Its Facebook page shared the post announcing the dogs’ safety with the caption “Our adventure this weekend,” and Casper city attorney John Henley said a representative came down from Kalispell to pick them up on Saturday.
Henley said the city negotiated with the defendant’s attorneys, keeping the public safety of Casper residents in mind. The dogs, according to Henley, are not allowed back in the state of Wyoming. The family who owned them is not permitted to adopt any new dogs for three years.
“We were looking at it, from the city’s point of view, for public safety concerns because we believed the dogs were all vicious,” Henley said. “So we didn’t want to have vicious dogs in the city and we wanted to protect the citizens.”
According to witnesses, the dogs broke through a window screen when a woman was walking past with her two children and corgi. The pit bulls attacked and bit the corgi on the throat, neck and abdomen, tugging him from opposite ends like a “tug-toy,” according to a December statement by the city. The corgi was treated, and one of the children was scratched and bitten.
“They did a sentencing modification not sure how but the dogs were able to go to the out of state rescue with no return to us at all,” Kathy Albat, one of the dogs’ owners, said in an email. “But we are very happy with the outcome they are wonderful dogs our family can finally rest.”
Albat did not offer further comment. Henley said the family was able to pay all fines and fees, including the cost of boarding the dogs in kennels at the Metro Animal Shelter. A GoFundMe campaign raised over $5,800 from 118 donors, and several posts and comments on the Facebook page indicate additional funds were donated directly to the family.
As part of negotiations, Henley said, the city requested a special allocation for any of those funds left over after all fees are paid. That document has yet to be finalized.
The Facebook page supporting the dogs is followed by more than 1,300 people, and was used to urge people to call city council members, court officials and local and national media in an effort to reverse the sentence. Information posted to the page conflicts with the witness accounts, alleging the dogs only left their house to greet the corgi and that the male dog was not involved in the attack. A document with updates on the case also claims the corgi was unharmed.
A Change.org petition disputing their order of execution gathered more than 25,000 signatures (and counting, even after their safety was announced Sunday).