Conwell Park holiday lighting set for Sunday

Santa Claus with make an early season appearance in Casper on Sunday. He and Mrs. Claus are set to join Mayor Ray Pacheco and others at the city’s annual Holiday Square lighting event.

The event, now in its 25th year, is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Conwell Park in central Casper. The park will be lit an hour later.

The holiday tradition began in 1998 with 11 trees powered by a generator. It now features more than 70, along with a light show and music, according to the city. Work on it begins in early October.

“It’s a lot of work and stress every year, but it’s worth it to bring holiday cheer to Casper,” said city Parks Supervisor Jim Gerhart, who’s been involved in the event since it began a quarter century ago.

In August, a fire damaged the structure containing the electrical box that powers the trees. But the city says thank to collaboration between its departments, Wyatt Electric, Fuller Construction and Rocky Mountain Power, the trees will light up as normal on Sunday night.

“We had a few electrical issues, but this is such an important project for the City that there was no way we weren’t going to light up the park,” event coordinator Mark Brattis said in a statement.

The tree lighting kicks off a week of holiday-themed events in Casper. The David Street Station Christmas tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 26. The city’s annual Christmas parade through downtown will follow immediately afterward. The parade’s theme this year is “Christmas Past, Present and Future.”