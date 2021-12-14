Cool beans: P. Hawk Coffee and Tea operates small-scale coffee roastery, shop in Casper

Coffee is different when it’s fresh, Ken Graves says.

The 72-year-old operates a little-known coffee and tea shop with his wife, Wendy, out of their Casper home.

But P. Hawk isn't the sort of shop where you walk in and leave with a cup in hand.

The Graves are merchants — they import coffee beans and tea. They also operate a "micro roastery” where they roast their beans in-house.

Customers place their orders ahead of time, and schedule an appointment to pick them up. That ensures the coffee is roasted on an as-needed basis.

Ken insists this makes all the difference. If your vendor can’t tell you when its beans were roasted, he says, they're probably old.

And — contrary to popular belief — that doesn’t take very long. Coffee’s flavor and aroma go stale within a week or two post-roast, Ken says.

He got hooked on fresh-roasted coffee a couple decades ago. But back then, there wasn’t anyone selling it in Casper.

“No one else here was doing it,” he says.

So the Graves started importing and roasting it themselves.

That was back in 2001. Twenty years and 50,000 pounds of coffee beans later, P. Hawk is still roasting on the daily.

The bulk of the operation takes place in a walk-in shed in the Graves’ yard. It’s small, but it’s climate-controlled, has electricity and fits everything they need.

The coffee roaster is on the back counter. It’s cherry-red and shiny, the color and luster of a fancy old car.

Space not taken up by coffee, tea or office-related supplies is decorated with Americana-style signs that say things like “Behind every successful business is a substantial amount of coffee!” The Graves also boast an impressive collection of souvenir mugs.

The rest of the crowded, yet tidy shed looks a bit like an apothecary.

Jars of loose-leaf tea line storage cubbies on one side, and brown bags of rooibos fill shelves on the other. (Rooibos is one of P. Hawks specialties. The South African herb brews a deep red, and has a sweet, earthen taste.)

Ken stores his coffee beans in big plastic tubs under the counter. Hand-written labels on the side tell you where they came from — Peru, Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea.

He opens one container, revealing golden seeds inside. Indian Monsooned Malabar, one of his favorites.

Its discovery is an interesting story, he says. Under the British Raj, India grew and exported coffee to Europe in unprecedented amounts. Getting it there took quite awhile. Trade ships had to cross the Indian Ocean, circumnavigate Africa and sail back up the Atlantic.

Prolonged exposure to the humid sea air turned the beans its distinctive yellow-green color, and gave them a unique “dirty, salty” taste.

"It's alchemy, roasting coffee," he says.

He may approach his business like a scientist, but he isn’t the type to shame those who like to keep things simple, either.

What kind of coffee and tea people like to drink is more complicated than cream and sugar, after all.

He just wants everyone to give fresher stuff a chance.

“You can tell somebody you have the best product in the world. But if you get it in their hands — if you can taste it,” he says, pausing for a moment, “That’s the whole thing.”

