Cornerstone of former Natrona County High building returned to school

For the last 45 years or so, a very special part of Natrona County High School history has served as a lawn decoration in the Keatings’ backyard.

It’s a sandy colored, chipped stone — about 3 feet long, a foot wide and a foot deep — inscribed with the words “Natrona County High School 1913.”

It was the cornerstone of a previous incarnation of the school. The much larger building that stands today replaced it in the ‘20s to keep up with Casper’s growing population.

Because cornerstones are traditionally the first pieces laid in brick-and-mortar structures, they’re often considered the most important part of the building. Something worth preserving, in other words.

So Jackson Dutcher, an NCHS senior, took up the task of returning the cornerstone to the high school for his Eagle Scout community service project. It’s the last thing scouts need to do to earn the rank.

Janet Keating’s husband, Patrick, unknowingly bought the cornerstone and other pieces of the old building from a former construction worker in the ‘70s.

The seller had a scrapyard full of recycled materials — washers and dryers, a bridge and even an airplane, son Matt Keating explained. (Keating currently serves as Natrona County assessor.)

Somehow, pieces of the 1913 Natrona County High School ended up in the collection, too.

“My dad paid $20 for a pickup full of these,” Keating said.

The Keatings used the other pieces of the building for landscaping. The cornerstone, recognized as an important artifact, was displayed next to them.

The younger Keating said he’s been trying to return the stone to the high school for years. Plans to do so just kept falling through, he said.

That is, until he got in touch with David Shultz.

Shultz is a lifelong NCHS devotee: he graduated from the school in 1972, and is an active volunteer for the high school’s Booster Club.

Shultz, enthusiastic about the cornerstone, got in touch with the Dutchers.

While Jackson headed up the project, Shutz offered his pickup for transport.

Dutcher, his dad Craig, and Shutz gathered in the Keating’s backyard in southwest Casper on Wednesday afternoon to take it home. Dutcher enlisted the help of a couple friends, too.

The stone is heavy — at least a couple hundred pounds — but not too difficult to wobble, they discovered.

Gingerly, the team lifted up each edge of the stone, and threaded orange straps underneath. The straps made it look a giant present.

Everyone grabbed an end, and on the count of one, two, three, lifted it off the ground.

“Hey, that’s not so bad,” someone called out.

“As long as it doesn’t slip off,” Shutz responded.

It took six people. NCHS teacher Carl Myers had come along to document the endeavor, but ended up lending a hand, too.

Once it was loaded, Shutz drove it up Poplar Street and CY Avenue, and over to the school.

A pedestal was already waiting for it — Dutcher poured a concrete base for the stone right outside the high school's main entrance.

Everyone hopped onto the truck bed, grabbed a strap, and shuffled the stone onto the sidewalk. Just a few more feet to go.

School had just ended for the day, and students were flooding out of the building.

The team paused to stretch and catch their breath. Their hands were scratched and dusty.

One last push, and the cornerstone was home.

Jackson said he was relieved the hard part was finally over.

There was still a bit more work to do, though — the stone was still too wobbly to leave as is. They added mortar to keep it steady, and resolved to return to caulk it later.

Eventually, a plaque will be added beside it, inscribed with a picture of the old building.