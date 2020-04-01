Coronavirus cases reach 130 in Wyoming; 31 people have recovered

Testing identified 10 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 130.
New cases were reported Wednesday morning in Converse (1), Laramie (2), Natrona (3) and Teton (3)counties.
Wyoming became the last state Tuesday to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus, when health officials announced 24 positive tests -- the largest one-day total.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.
At least 26 the 122 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Almost 15 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In almost 29 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
Hawaii announced Tuesday it has had one COVID-19 patient die, making Wyoming the only state without a coronavirus death.
While Wyoming's 130 cases rank among the fewest in the U.S., the state's per capita total is higher than more than a dozen other states'.
In about 44 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus. In 31 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 24 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 29
- Teton: 26
- Fremont: 25
- Natrona: 15
- Sheridan:10
- Johnson: 7
- Albany: 3
- Campbell: 3
- Carbon: 3
- Sweetwater: 2
- Converse: 2
- Goshen: 1
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Washakie: 1
- Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Tuesday evening, there have been 2,348 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 1,713
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 634
National cases
There have been roughly 188,000 cases nationally, with more than 3,900 deaths, according to the New York Times count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
