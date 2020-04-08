Coronavirus forces cancellation of 2020 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled this year's College National Finals Rodeo, organizers announced Wednesday.

"As everyone involved with this event can testify, this is not the outcome we were hoping for, but public safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic is our most important concern," the announcement states.

"We know that every student athlete, coach, school administrator, parent, and fan, grieves the loss of this special event. This is devastating for all of us, but mostly for the NIRA athletes. We share your grief. This is unprecedented. May we all heal, extend grace, and recover to a better world."

The annual rodeo, which draws competitors from across the country to Casper, was set to run June 14-20. The event is a major economic boon to the Casper area. In 2013, for example, the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated rodeo visitors spend $8.1 million annually while in town. That includes $2.2 million on food and beverages and another $1.8 on shopping.

"We are devastated to be making this announcement," National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Commissioner Roger Walters said. "We wanted to be competing in Casper this summer, but we have to do the right thing to combat this Pandemic and keep our contestants and the State of Wyoming safe.”