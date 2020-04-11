Coronavirus now confirmed in 20 of 23 Wyoming counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 10 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 263, according to new data released by the Wyoming Department of Health and Sweetwater County.

The state has reduced the number of probable cases here by five to 82. Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the state's 345 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.

New cases were reported Saturday by the state in Converse (2), Natrona (2), Albany, Campbell, Hot Springs, Johnson and Lincoln counties, and the state took one case off Fremont County's total, reducing it to 39. Additionally, Sweetwater County announced two new cases earlier Saturday that were not included in the state's update. The county now has nine confirmed cases.