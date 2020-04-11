Coronavirus now confirmed in 20 of 23 Wyoming counties

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 10 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 263, according to new data released by the Wyoming Department of Health and Sweetwater County.
The state has reduced the number of probable cases here by five to 82. Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
However, the state's 345 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.
New cases were reported Saturday by the state in Converse (2), Natrona (2), Albany, Campbell, Hot Springs, Johnson and Lincoln counties, and the state took one case off Fremont County's total, reducing it to 39. Additionally, Sweetwater County announced two new cases earlier Saturday that were not included in the state's update. The county now has nine confirmed cases.
The Hot Springs County case is its first confirmed coronavirus case. (The county previously was listed as having a case, but it was later reattributed to a different county.) Patients have now tested positive for coronavirus in 20 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.
The number of recovered cases rose to 137, of which 109 were lab cases and another 28 were probable.
Nearly 16 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In under 4 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
In about 47 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 21.4 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to almost 9 percent of the cases. In about 15 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.
While Wyoming's case count ranks among the smallest in the U.S., the state's per capita total outpaces about a dozen other states.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 58 confirmed (19 probable)
- Teton: 53 (19)
- Fremont: 39 (7)
- Natrona: 32 (8)
- Sheridan:12 (3)
- Campbell: 11 (4)
- Johnson: 10 (2)
- Sweetwater: 9 (3)
- Converse: 6 (6)
- Albany: 5
- Washakie: 5 (3)
- Carbon: 4
- Lincoln: 5 (4)
- Uinta: 4
- Goshen: 3 (1)
- Crook: 3
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1 (2)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Thursday evening, there have been 5,459 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 2,898
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 2,560
National cases
There have been about 518,000 cases nationally, with roughly 20,000 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.