Coronavirus spikes in Uinta County; five more cases identified in Natrona County

The number of coronavirus cases in Uinta County has more than doubled over the past week, a spike that an official there said could not be traced back to primary sources.

Uinta County's caseload is still relatively modest — as of Monday afternoon, the southwestern county has 22 cases, nine of which have recovered. But that's a jump from just nine confirmed coronavirus cases on June 1. Kim Proffit, the state nurse manager at Uinta County Public Health, said her department was rushing "around and trying to identify people who may have been exposed." She said that "a few, not half or a majority" of the new cases are linked to each other.

She said local health officials have roughly circled Memorial Day weekend as a potential impetus for the spike. Over that holiday weekend, she said, there likely was travel to and from Utah.

Proffit added that she expects to continue to see more positive cases over the next week or two, as those people who were in contact with the already known positives get tested.

None of the new patients — most of which are "youngish adults," Proffit said — have been hospitalized. But she said the symptoms are more severe than what had afflicted the previous coronavirus patients in Uinta County.