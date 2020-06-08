Coronavirus spikes in Uinta County; five more cases identified in Natrona County

The number of coronavirus cases in Uinta County has more than doubled over the past week, a spike that an official there said could not be traced back to primary sources.
Uinta County's caseload is still relatively modest — as of Monday afternoon, the southwestern county has 22 cases, nine of which have recovered. But that's a jump from just nine confirmed coronavirus cases on June 1. Kim Proffit, the state nurse manager at Uinta County Public Health, said her department was rushing "around and trying to identify people who may have been exposed." She said that "a few, not half or a majority" of the new cases are linked to each other.
She said local health officials have roughly circled Memorial Day weekend as a potential impetus for the spike. Over that holiday weekend, she said, there likely was travel to and from Utah.
Proffit added that she expects to continue to see more positive cases over the next week or two, as those people who were in contact with the already known positives get tested.
None of the new patients — most of which are "youngish adults," Proffit said — have been hospitalized. But she said the symptoms are more severe than what had afflicted the previous coronavirus patients in Uinta County.
Elsewhere Monday, five more confirmed coronavirus cases have been identified in Natrona County, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced. That brings the central Wyoming county's overall number of cases to 73 confirmed, 51 of which have recovered.
Per its Monday afternoon press release, the department does not know how any of the new patients were exposed to the virus. Four of them are male and one is a female. The county only provided ages for two of the patients: The woman is in her 30s, and one of the male cases is a man in his 40s.
Health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said that the three other cases were juveniles. She said that the five patients are all "believed to be linked together," albeit with an unknown original source of exposure.
With these new cases, Natrona County became the county with the third-most confirmed cases of any Wyoming county behind Fremont and Laramie. Teton County, which once had the most cases per capita in Wyoming, has not had a new case identified since its 69th patient was confirmed May 16.
As of Monday afternoon, Wyoming has confirmed 748 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 212 additional probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Seventeen Wyoming residents have died after contracting COVID-19.
The state and private labs have processed 28,852 samples in Wyoming, which is about 5 percent of the state's population. Of the samples taken, about 2.6 percent have tested positive. Of the 748 confirmed cases, 592 have recovered. Of the 212 probable cases, 181 have recovered.
To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist began implementing restrictions in March, including the closures of schools and many businesses and limitations on gatherings.
While in-person schooling remained closed through the spring semester, many businesses have reopened, albeit with restrictions, and groups of up to 250 people are allowed to gather outdoors as of June 1.
