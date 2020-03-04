Coroner: Weekend hit-and-run crash killed local woman

A crash near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25 killed a local woman this weekend, Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps said on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, Whipps said the death of Kelly Marie Black, 42, is being investigated by his office as well as the Casper Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

When reached by phone the same afternoon, Whipps said Black had died Saturday in a case that the sheriff's office has characterized as a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

A sheriff's spokesman confirmed that Black is the pedestrian involved in the collision the agency said on Sunday it was investigating. Sgt. Taylor Courtney said the case remains under investigation but he declined to otherwise comment.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office said that it was investigating the case and looking for an apparent witness to the wreck. Earlier this week, an agency spokesman said the office had contacted the man -- Jerald Fallon, 40 -- while booking him into jail on a warrant in an unrelated case.

The spokesman then said that the crash remained under investigation and also declined to say if Fallon was considered a suspect in the wreck. Courtney noted that Fallon had not been charged in connection with the crash.

