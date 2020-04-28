Coroner's office identifies man who died while scuba diving at Alcova Reservoir

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died while scuba diving Sunday at Alcova Reservoir.

The man was identified as Brian Keith Eldridge of Casper.

Eldridge's death is being investigated as a possible drowning by the county coroner and sheriff's offices.

The sheriff's office received a drowning call at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, a spokesman said. Eldridge was part of a group of trained divers, and people on scene attempted to provide first aid while medics responded to the reservoir.

The incident took place near Cottonwood Campground.

Eldridge was flown by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around noon.

