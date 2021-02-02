Council passes new downtown Casper speed limits, postpones prostitution amendments

The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners was also set to rescind its unified command resolution during a meeting Tuesday night.

The council postponed the third reading of an amended ordinance on prostitution and public indecency that includes a provision forbidding solicitation of prostitution for people on either side of the transaction. It also specifically addresses business owners and managers, saying any licenses or permits for a business where acts of prostitution are taking place may be revoked.

One of the clauses added in the amendment broadly defines “performance prostitution” as any sexual touching meant to arouse or gratify someone who paid for the act. Council member Kyle Gamroth raised the question of sexual content produced for a paying online audience, citing specifically the popular website OnlyFans.

“I would just want to make sure that we're not criminalizing something like that,” Gamroth said. “I understand the need to have an ordinance in place that prevents sex trafficking prostitution, but again, if this definition is broad enough to include things such as that, I would have concerns about it.”