County Commissioner candidates answer resident questions at forum

The six candidates for Natrona County Commission took questions Thursday night from residents and shared their philosophies for the office ahead of the upcoming primary election.
Because two seats are open on the Commission, and statutorily, no more than two candidates are permitted to move ahead to the general, the primary will decide this election.
The six-person field is entirely Republican, with two women and four men vying for the open seats.
Residents had an opportunity to meet the candidates at a forum hosted by the Natrona County League of Women Voters and the Natrona County Library.
The event drew a couple dozen spectators, who before entering the hotel conference room were asked to sanitize their hands. Organizers had spaced chairs several feet from each other; masks were available and most in the room wore them.
The candidates sat in a row at the front of the room. In order, they were: businessman and school board member Kevin Christopherson, Vietnam veteran V. Worth Christie, businessman and farmer Jerry Cook, nonprofit maven Vickery Fales Hall, current commissioner and travel and tourism director Brook Kaufman and Mills Fire Chief Dave North.
The candidates were each given two minutes to introduce themselves, and then the questions began. Questions were both submitted by the public and written by the event hosts.
Each candidate had one minute to answer questions.
The topic of questions ranged from land development rules, to funding social services in the county, to property assessment appeals. Only a handful of times did candidates significantly deviate from one another in their responses to questions.
On the question of whether areas of the county should be off limits to development, most candidates had an answer in between an absolute. Each brought up private property rights and economic development as variables to consider. But some felt stronger about the issue than others.
North expressly said some areas in the county should not be developed, stressing the importance of open spaces. Hall, who is the director of donor relations for the Wyoming Community Foundation, also pointed to access to open, public land as a necessity for quality of life.
Christopherson, who sits on the county school board and recently drew criticism for comments made about COVID-19 patients who have died in the state, landed on the opposite side of the issue, saying private property rights should be paramount.
Christopherson himself owns 15 properties, he told the audience, adding that he should be allowed to develop those properties however he saw fit.
The next question asked what role commissioners should have in the property assessment appeals process. The county is currently undergoing that process, with a record number of appeals - nearly 3,000.
Kaufman, who was appointed to the commission in February 2019 after Matt Keating left the position to take the role as county assessor, has been through the property tax appeals process. In answering the question, she pointed to state statute, which mandates county commissioners annually hear those appeals as the County Board of Equalization.
But, she added, the staff time to process 3,000 appeals will be significant.
“We understand we’re in a really tough spot with this,” she said.
Christie also referenced the large number of appeals and the time it will take to hear those cases in his response.
“I’m the only one up here fully retired,” he said, noting that of the six candidates, he would have the most free time to devote to the job.
Last year, despite more than 1,000 formal and informal appeals to the assessor’s office, the county commissioners heard just over 60. That's because residents either resolved or withdrew their appeals before their hearing dates.
So the time commissioners will need to dedicate to property assessment appeals remains unclear.
Christopherson, meanwhile, said “probably the next election might help us solve that problem,” because the assessor’s role is an elected position.
One question asked candidates how they would serve rural residents in addition to Casper.
Three of the six candidates were well-poised to answer the question as non-Casper residents themselves. North, Christopherson and Cook all said they had property outside of Casper.
Cook had somewhat of an admonishment in his answer to the question, saying, “The folks out in Midwest or Powder River, feel horribly neglected by our county officials.”
He said he felt there were a myriad of improvements needed in rural parts of the county, like road and other infrastructure repairs.
The question that offered the most insight into the candidates' platforms came when each of the six contenders were asked their top three priorities for the commission.
Christopherson said he hopes to develop the county’s savings account; create better access to public lands, including finding ways to access land-locked parcels of public land; and to address the property tax process.
Christie’s goals focused on economic development. He said diversifying the economy away from energy dependence would be a top priority, as well as utilizing the foreign trade zone at the airport.
Cook said budget maintenance and “trimming the fat” from county spending was his first goal. Second would be to reinvigorate the fairgrounds, which he said seems to be “more and more dilapidated every year.” He also hopes to loosen planning and zoning regulations in the county.
“We’ve just become way too restrictive,” he said. Several candidates made similar remarks throughout the evening.
Hall listed her top priority as fiscal responsibility with the county budget. She also said getting the community to the other side of the coronavirus pandemic would be vital, and offered economic development and diversification as a solution for that, particularly investing in things that would encourage new businesses to relocate in Natrona County.
Kaufman said fiscal stewardship is her top goal. Next is improving and maintaining the county’s parks system, which she has regularly advocated for as the CEO of Visit Casper, which promotes tourism in the county. Kaufman’s final priority is updating planning and zoning regulations. She said it would be an “enormous financial investment” to do so, but the current regulations are 20 years old.
North, too, listed economic development and diversification as a priority, as well as planning and zoning regulations. He specifically pointed to expediting the issuance of permits by the county.
The primary election is Aug. 18. Residents are also able to request an absentee ballot any time before election day.
