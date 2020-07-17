County Commissioner candidates answer resident questions at forum

Christopherson said he hopes to develop the county’s savings account; create better access to public lands, including finding ways to access land-locked parcels of public land; and to address the property tax process.

Christie’s goals focused on economic development. He said diversifying the economy away from energy dependence would be a top priority, as well as utilizing the foreign trade zone at the airport.

Cook said budget maintenance and “trimming the fat” from county spending was his first goal. Second would be to reinvigorate the fairgrounds, which he said seems to be “more and more dilapidated every year.” He also hopes to loosen planning and zoning regulations in the county.

“We’ve just become way too restrictive,” he said. Several candidates made similar remarks throughout the evening.

Hall listed her top priority as fiscal responsibility with the county budget. She also said getting the community to the other side of the coronavirus pandemic would be vital, and offered economic development and diversification as a solution for that, particularly investing in things that would encourage new businesses to relocate in Natrona County.