County commissioners OK new parimutuel betting site in north Casper

Parimutuel betting is one step closer to being available at Casper’s C85 Pump Room, after a decision from the Natrona County commissioners last week.

The facility is set to retain its existing staff and keep its bar, turning the liquor store portion of its north Casper building into a site for parimutuel off-track betting. The proposed location would offer betting for live racing, historic and simulcast horse racing.

Before that, though, the license has to be approved by the Wyoming Gaming Commission, which has a slightly more rigorous application process than the county.

This would be the first location in the county for Wyoming company 307 Horse Racing, but the county has several other existing spots for parimutuel betting including at several Wyoming Downs locations and at the Horse Palace on North Poplar Street.

The board of county commissioners had tabled the approval of the new location during a meeting last week after finding there were several other locations in the county that appeared to have not gone through the application process. During a meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners moved forward with the vote and approved the permit.

According to state statute, parimutuel betting permits are approved by location (typically inside bars, restaurants or other betting places like Wyoming Downs) and have to go through county government and the state’s gaming commission.

A pair of resolutions passed in 2014 and 2020 gave blanket approval to Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs, respectively, to operate in any county locations. Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson said on Thursday that the current commissioners are looking to repeal those resolutions, and review each application on a case-by-case basis going forward.

A feasibility study done by 307 Horse Racing suggested the new location could generate as much as $10 million a year in additional bets placed in Natrona County, which would translate to nearly $1 million in tax revenue between the county and the city of Casper.

In the first half of 2021, the county saw a total of $740,000 in tax revenue only from historic race betting, where players place wagers on horse races that have already been run. Casper earned an additional $410,000 from six locations.

State data shows that Evansville received $245,500 from its single Wyoming Downs location, Mills earned roughly $85,000 from two facilities and Bar Nunn brought in $260 from kiosk betting at The Hangar restaurant.

Currently, nine Wyoming cities — Casper, Cheyenne, Evanston, Evansville, Gillette, Green River, Laramie, Rock Springs and Sheridan — host off-track betting.

