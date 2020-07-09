County passes 'lean but whole' 2021 budget

“We did ask department heads, if there’s money they don’t need to spend, don’t,” Kaufman said.

The various departments were able to trim more than $3 million total from their anticipated spending. Beyond that, the county has a diverse revenue base, being able to draw money from sales tax collections, property taxes, vehicle registration and a handful of other outlets.

Not all government entities possess so many income sources.

The city of Casper, for example, began it’s budget process this year facing a nearly $3 million deficit. The city was only able to balance its budget by using reserve money and imposing a variety of cuts, including a staff furlough program.

Casper, and most cities and towns in Wyoming, rely heavily on sales tax collections. Those collections have been down by 20 percent during the pandemic.

While Natrona County was able to stay in the black without making devastating reductions, Kaufman said there are a number of projects the county had to postpone, such as purchasing new vehicles and equipment.

