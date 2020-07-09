County passes 'lean but whole' 2021 budget

While municipal budgets across the U.S. have taken severe hits amid the coronavirus pandemic, Natrona County came out ahead, ending the fiscal year with a more than $3 million surplus.
That money is being rolled into the new fiscal year budget, which the Board of County Commissioners formally approved Tuesday.
“We’re lean next year, but we’re whole,” Commissioner Brook Kaufman said Wednesday after passing a budget the board spent 22 hours poring over before completing Tuesday night.
The budget doesn’t assume any staff layoffs or furloughs, and Kaufman said operational costs are completely covered, but “there’s not a lot of extras.”
This means that special projects and one-time purchases are limited, but even in this category, the county’s budget is healthier than elsewhere. The special projects include parks maintenance, a new backup computer system at the courthouse and a handful of other deferred maintenance projects.
Kaufman attributes the county’s fiscal health to a couple of factors. First, she said commissioners were proactive when the pandemic first began.
When measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 began ramping up—with closed businesses and canceled large events—the County Commissioners asked department heads to tighten their belts.
“We did ask department heads, if there’s money they don’t need to spend, don’t,” Kaufman said.
The various departments were able to trim more than $3 million total from their anticipated spending. Beyond that, the county has a diverse revenue base, being able to draw money from sales tax collections, property taxes, vehicle registration and a handful of other outlets.
Not all government entities possess so many income sources.
The city of Casper, for example, began it’s budget process this year facing a nearly $3 million deficit. The city was only able to balance its budget by using reserve money and imposing a variety of cuts, including a staff furlough program.
Casper, and most cities and towns in Wyoming, rely heavily on sales tax collections. Those collections have been down by 20 percent during the pandemic.
While Natrona County was able to stay in the black without making devastating reductions, Kaufman said there are a number of projects the county had to postpone, such as purchasing new vehicles and equipment.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!