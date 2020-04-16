County seeks temporary emergency workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paid, temporary emergency workers are needed to assist Natrona County in local COVID-19 response efforts.

People are needed in the areas of medical/healthcare/behavorial health (must hold license if applicable); janitorial, administration/support staff (could include assistance with delivery, paperwork, etc.), and general physical labor.

Those interested may complete an online application at natrona.info. The application can be found by clicking "Serve at a Community Medical Shelter." Applications will be reviewed and processed and applicants will be contacted within five days on the status of the application.

Emergency temporary employees will either be working at facilities where people are experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms or are self-isolating due to a potential exposure. If a patient's symptoms become more severe, the patient will be transported to a permanent medical facility.

Those who are over 60 or who have an underlying health condition are encouraged not to apply, but rather offer their services outside of the Emergency Operations Center.

All temporary workers will receive compensation or stipend and will be considered temporary employees of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.