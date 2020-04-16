You are the owner of this article.
County seeks temporary emergency workers
County seeks temporary emergency workers

Hand Sewn Medical Mask

Loretta Miller of Mountain View Baptist Church in Mills holds up a hand-sewn mask on March 25 in Mills. Miller is working with local seamstresses to make masks and medical gowns based on specifications to meet the safety requirements for health care providers.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Paid, temporary emergency workers are needed to assist Natrona County in local COVID-19 response efforts.

People are needed in the areas of medical/healthcare/behavorial health (must hold license if applicable); janitorial, administration/support staff (could include assistance with delivery, paperwork, etc.), and general physical labor.

Those interested may complete an online application at natrona.info. The application can be found by clicking "Serve at a Community Medical Shelter." Applications will be reviewed and processed and applicants will be contacted within five days on the status of the application.

Emergency temporary employees will either be working at facilities where people are experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms or are self-isolating due to a potential exposure. If a patient's symptoms become more severe, the patient will be transported to a permanent medical facility.

Those who are over 60 or who have an underlying health condition are encouraged not to apply, but rather offer their services outside of the Emergency Operations Center.

All temporary workers will receive compensation or stipend and will be considered temporary employees of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

To qualify for emergency temporary employment, individuals must be a U.S. citizen, have a valid unrestricted driver's license and cannot have any felony convictions.

More information can be found at www.natrona.info under the tab, "Serve at a Community Medical Shelter."

