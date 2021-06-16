County to vote on 'sixth cent' tax for infrastructure projects in November

Natrona County residents will have the chance to vote on an additional “sixth cent” tax for infrastructure projects, the board of county commissioners decided Tuesday.

The “sixth cent” tax would be in addition to the state’s 4% sales tax plus the county’s additional “1 cent tax,” which is also voted on every four years.

By state statute, the special election must be held on Nov. 2.

If passed, tax revenue would go towards special projects, mostly related to infrastructure. Once those are done, the tax would go away.

Those projects include replacing a seven-mile section of a rundown water line between Midwest and Edgerton, which brings water to the roughly 1,400 people who live or work in the towns or nearby oilfield during the day.

That’s estimated to cost around $10 million when all is said and done, but 75% of that will be covered by a state grant.

“We did work closely with the municipalities when they brought forward some critical infrastructure projects,” said county commissioner Brook Kaufman during the board’s meeting Tuesday night.