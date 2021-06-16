County to vote on 'sixth cent' tax for infrastructure projects in November

Natrona County residents will have the chance to vote on an additional “sixth cent” tax for infrastructure projects, the board of county commissioners decided Tuesday.
The “sixth cent” tax would be in addition to the state’s 4% sales tax plus the county’s additional “1 cent tax,” which is also voted on every four years.
By state statute, the special election must be held on Nov. 2.
If passed, tax revenue would go towards special projects, mostly related to infrastructure. Once those are done, the tax would go away.
Those projects include replacing a seven-mile section of a rundown water line between Midwest and Edgerton, which brings water to the roughly 1,400 people who live or work in the towns or nearby oilfield during the day.
That’s estimated to cost around $10 million when all is said and done, but 75% of that will be covered by a state grant.
“We did work closely with the municipalities when they brought forward some critical infrastructure projects,” said county commissioner Brook Kaufman during the board’s meeting Tuesday night.
The governments of Casper, Evansville, Midwest and Edgerton voted in favor of the election, but Mills and Bar Nunn both voted against it.
State statute requires just 50% of a county’s municipalities, plus the county itself, to put a tax measure on the ballot. That means that come November, all Natrona County voters can participate in the countywide special election, including those in Mills and Bar Nunn.
“If they want the public support, they’ll put it out to the public to vote on it,” commissioner Rob Hendry said Tuesday. “Who am I to stop it from having that public say?”
Money from the tax would also reconstruct a section of Midwest Avenue in downtown Casper, between Walnut and Poplar streets. A survey done by the city showed 62% of respondents support using the extra tax for that project. The city estimates it will cost around $2.3 million.
The commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the election. Commissioner Jim Milne voiced concerns about who will foot the bill for the special vote, saying he hopes municipalities know they’re responsible for most of the cost.