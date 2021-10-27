COVID-19 booster shot clinics scheduled for October and November

The Natrona County Health Department will administer free booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines at five upcoming drive-thru clinics in Casper.

The first clinic is scheduled for Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. Four more clinics will take place Nov. 4, 9, 16 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, according to a news release from the department Wednesday.

Third doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna shots will be available.

Adults who fall into one of the following categories are eligible for a booster shot:

anyone 65 years old or older;

those who live in long-term care facilities;

adults with certain underlying health conditions that make them more likely to develop severe illness if infected with COVID-19; and

those who live or work in places where risk of infection is high, like health care and education workers, or those living in dorms, homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Eligible adults vaccinated with the second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 shot at least six months ago can receive a booster, according to the release. Those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are also cleared for a shot.

Eligible adults are also free to choose any brand for their booster dose, regardless of the brand they were first vaccinated with, according to FDA guidelines.

Flu vaccines are also available at the clinics. Both shots are safe to take at the same time.

Individuals must bring identification, their vaccine cards and insurance information, if they have it. Health insurance is not required to receive a shot.

Free coronavirus tests and first and second doses of all COVID-19 vaccines are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

Those looking for more information about the vaccines can visit casperpublichealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.