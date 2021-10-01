COVID-19 booster shot clinics set for later this month in Casper

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will administer free booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible adults Oct. 15 and 30 at a drive-thru clinic at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as seasonal flu shots, will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, according to a Friday news release from the department.
The third dose of the vaccine is only available to those who received the second dose of the Pfizer shot at least six months ago, the release said.
Adults who fall into one of the following categories are eligible for the booster shot:
- anyone 65 years old or older;
- those who live in long-term care facilities;
- adults with certain underlying health conditions that make them more likely to develop severe illness if infected with COVID-19; and
- those who live or work in places where risk of infection is high, like health care and education workers, or those living in dorms, homeless shelters or correctional facilities.
Individuals must bring identification, their vaccine cards and insurance information, if they have it. Health insurance isn't required. Visitors are asked to enter through Gate 1 of the Ford Wyoming Center parking lot.
The county health department hosted its first booster shot drive Thursday, administering a total of 600 third doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 250 flu vaccines, according to the release.
“We know there’s been a lot of public confusion around third doses, but the FDA and CDC have scrupulously examined data, and as everyone knows all too well, COVID changes frequently,” Hailey Bloom, department spokesperson, said in the release. “We’re rolling out third doses carefully, and vaccines remain our strongest protection against COVID, especially as it continues to surge across Wyoming.”
Wyoming is one of the nation's most vaccine hesitant states. Only about 38% of residents are fully vaccinated even though vaccines have been widely available here since early spring.
Free coronavirus tests and first and second doses of all COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those looking for more information about the vaccines can visit casperpublichealth.org