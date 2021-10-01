COVID-19 booster shot clinics set for later this month in Casper

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will administer free booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible adults Oct. 15 and 30 at a drive-thru clinic at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as seasonal flu shots, will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, according to a Friday news release from the department.

The third dose of the vaccine is only available to those who received the second dose of the Pfizer shot at least six months ago, the release said.

Adults who fall into one of the following categories are eligible for the booster shot:

anyone 65 years old or older;

those who live in long-term care facilities;

adults with certain underlying health conditions that make them more likely to develop severe illness if infected with COVID-19; and

those who live or work in places where risk of infection is high, like health care and education workers, or those living in dorms, homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Individuals must bring identification, their vaccine cards and insurance information, if they have it. Health insurance isn't required. Visitors are asked to enter through Gate 1 of the Ford Wyoming Center parking lot.