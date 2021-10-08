COVID-19 case numbers remain relatively steady in Natrona County schools

The number of COVID-19 cases in Natrona County School District held relatively steady over the past two weeks, while the number of students in quarantine fell considerably.

Numbers released Friday by the school district showed 156 active COVID cases among students during the proceeding two weeks -- the highest amount of the fall semester. For the two weeks prior to that, there were 153 active cases.

The number of active cases didn't change much among staff either. For the most recent two-week period, there were 32 staff cases of COVID, the figures show. During the period before that, there were 29.

Over the past two weeks, more than a third of all new student COVID cases occurred at Kelly Walsh High School, which had 56. In comparison, Natrona County High had only 26.

Among middle schools, Dean Morgan had the most with 13, followed by Centennial with 10.

Meanwhile, the highest number of staff cases during the past two weeks occurred at the district's central offices and extended campuses, where seven infections were reported. Manor Heights Elementary had five staff cases.