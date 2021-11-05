COVID-19 cases down slightly in Natrona County schools

Natrona County school are reporting slightly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The Natrona County School District's latest numbers, released Friday, covered the previous two weeks. They showed 74 students and 21 staff with active infections.

For the previous period, which ran from Oct. 9 through Oct. 22, there were 75 students and 27 staff with infections, the district's figures show.

For the second consecutive reporting period, Natrona County High School tallied the most student cases, this time with 11. That's down from 25 during the last reporting period.

Other schools with notable totals included Casper Classical Academy with eight and Southridge Elementary with six.

Meanwhile, Bar Nunn Elementary was the site of the most staff COVID-19 infections with six, followed by central services and extended campuses with four.

The number of students and staff requiring quarantines has also fallen. There were 260 student quarantines this reporting period, which is a drop over the past two periods, when there were 306 and 393.

Staff quarantines were down slightly, from 10 to seven, according to the district's figures.

The declines fit with the overall trend of COVID-19 in Wyoming. Cases began to surge again here in the late summer and early fall to levels not seen since the spike toward the end of 2020. Hospitalizations also rose, setting an all-time high last month.

But over the past few weeks, cases and infections are trending down.

Natrona County school leaders did away with a mask mandate near the end of the last school year. Since that time, mask wearing has remained optional in NCSD buildings.

