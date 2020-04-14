COVID-19 recoveries rise by 24; statewide cases now at 282

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by seven on Tuesday, the day after the state's first coronavirus-related death was confirmed. There are now 282 confirmed cases in Wyoming and 101 probable cases, according to new data released by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the state's 383 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.

New cases were reported Tuesday in Laramie (2), Campbell (2), Natrona (1), Fremont (1) and Teton (1) counties.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. With one recorded fatality, Wyoming still has the lowest number of coronavirus deaths of any state. South Dakota and Alaska have the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with six each, according to the New York Times.