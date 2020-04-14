COVID-19 recoveries rise by 24; statewide cases now at 384 between confirmed and probable

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by eight on Tuesday, the day after the state's first coronavirus-related death was confirmed. There are now 283 confirmed cases in Wyoming and 101 probable cases, according to new data released by the Wyoming Department of Health and Sweetwater County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the state's 384 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.

New cases were reported Tuesday in Laramie (2), Campbell (2), Natrona (1), Fremont (1) and Teton (1) counties. Sweetwater County also announced an additional case, its 10th, which is not yet reflected in the state's count.