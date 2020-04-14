COVID-19 recoveries rise by 24; statewide cases now at 384 between confirmed and probable

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by eight on Tuesday, the day after the state's first coronavirus-related death was confirmed. There are now 283 confirmed cases in Wyoming and 101 probable cases, according to new data released by the Wyoming Department of Health and Sweetwater County.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
However, the state's 384 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.
New cases were reported Tuesday in Laramie (2), Campbell (2), Natrona (1), Fremont (1) and Teton (1) counties. Sweetwater County also announced an additional case, its 10th, which is not yet reflected in the state's count.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. With one recorded fatality, Wyoming still has the lowest number of coronavirus deaths of any state. South Dakota has the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with six, according to the New York Times.
The number of recovered cases rose to 164, of which 129 were lab cases and another 35 were probable. On Monday, there were only two recoveries added, both tied to probable cases.
Nearly 15 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In under 2 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
In about 49 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 21 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to almost 11 percent of the cases. In about 15 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.
Wyoming's case count ranks as the smallest in the U.S. The state's per capita case ranking has fallen in recent weeks; Wyoming has more cases per 100,000 people than nine states, a number that was once as high as 20, according to the Times.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 62 confirmed (25 probable)
- Teton: 57 (26)
- Fremont: 42 (7)
- Natrona: 34 (10)
- Campbell: 13 (4)
- Sheridan:12 (4)
- Johnson: 11 (2)
- Sweetwater: 9 (4)
- Converse: 8 (5)
- Albany: 5
- Washakie: 5 (3)
- Carbon: 4
- Lincoln: 5 (4)
- Uinta: 4
- Goshen: 3 (1)
- Crook: 3
- Big Horn: 1 (1)
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1 (2)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Johnson: 1
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Monday morning, there have been 6,130 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 3,105
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 3,024
National cases
There have been more than 597,000 cases nationally, with roughly 25,000 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.