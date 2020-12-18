COVID-19 transmission rates stop officials from exempting Natrona County bars from restrictions

Natrona County health officials said Thursday that a proposed county exemption from some of the restrictions included in the latest public health orders will not pass at the state level given Wyoming’s current COVID-19 transmission and case rates.
While the state is still in the White House’s “red” zone — the second-most dangerous classification, and one that reflects high rates of positive tests and deaths — the Wyoming Department of Health is not approving any variances, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist told county health officer Dr. Mark Dowell, he said at Thursday's meeting of the county board of health. To be considered for an exemption from restrictions in the latest public health orders, Harrist told Dowell, counties must spend at least two weeks in the green.
Dowell said Friday that as long as the state continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening, it would be almost impossible for the county to earn the exemption before the latest order is set to expire on Jan. 8. With that deadline three weeks away and the county (as well as the majority of Wyoming) still squarely in the red, Dowell said passing the variance was out of the county's hands.
"We are well aware of the economic ramifications of this, but those are true across the country," Dowell said. "That's not our role as county health officers. We're doctors, trying to do our best to keep the county healthy."
On Tuesday, the Natrona County Commission agreed to seek an exemption to recently adopted state public health orders that restrict the size of public gatherings and mandate bar and restaurant closures after 10 p.m. The commission lacks the power to do so unilaterally. Instead, it asked county and state health official to make the change.
Proponents of the exemption point to declining case rates in Natrona County, but Dowell says the same restrictions they are trying to buck are the ones causing that trend.
"We're doing much better, markedly better, since starting the masking," Dowell said. "The whole reason the numbers are down is we did simple things like that. We want to be able to slowly loosen things, get people vaccinated, and back to life, but we have to do it step-by-step."
Harrist told Dowell that the department had received several variance requests similar to the one drafted by the Natrona County Commission.
“That’s it, it’s that simple,” Dowell said. “They’ve turned down all the variances because we’re still in red, but they’re looking at it every week and will loosen things as we go into lower levels of transmission and hospitalization.”
Guidelines released by the Department of Health say less restrictive variances, like the one sought by the Natrona County commissioners, "will only be considered for counties maintaining low levels of transmission," meaning those in the light or dark green zones. Other factors, like hospital capacity and testing volume, are also considered.
Natrona County has recorded more COVID-19 cases than all but Laramie County since the pandemic began. Natrona County also leads the state in COVID-19 related deaths with 74 — 20 more than any other county. As of Wednesday, Natrona's test positive rate was 12%.
While the county’s resolution hasn’t been thrown out altogether, granting a variance like this one requires strong evidence of reduced spread. Deputy county health officer Dr. Ghazi Ghanem said the decision now lies above the county level.
“This comes from the White House, the CDC and the state of Wyoming,” Ghanem said. “We feel strongly about continuing with the mask mandates and going with what the state rules are.”
The proposal was presented at Tuesday's Natrona County Commission meeting, where commissioners voted to request consideration from county and state health officials. The move was intended to exempt local businesses from regulations limiting gathering sizes and on-site consumption hours included in Gov. Mark Gordon's most recent public health order.
Gordon announced Friday that the first payments in the state's Hospitality Loss Relief Program have been made. More than 100 businesses in Wyoming applied to receive funds through the program, designed to make up for revenue lost between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses like bars and restaurants that rely on liquor sales and on-site consumption during those hours may be awarded up to $50,000 to help pay employees, including estimated tip losses.
