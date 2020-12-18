COVID-19 transmission rates stop officials from exempting Natrona County bars from restrictions

On Tuesday, the Natrona County Commission agreed to seek an exemption to recently adopted state public health orders that restrict the size of public gatherings and mandate bar and restaurant closures after 10 p.m. The commission lacks the power to do so unilaterally. Instead, it asked county and state health official to make the change.

Proponents of the exemption point to declining case rates in Natrona County, but Dowell says the same restrictions they are trying to buck are the ones causing that trend.

"We're doing much better, markedly better, since starting the masking," Dowell said. "The whole reason the numbers are down is we did simple things like that. We want to be able to slowly loosen things, get people vaccinated, and back to life, but we have to do it step-by-step."

Harrist told Dowell that the department had received several variance requests similar to the one drafted by the Natrona County Commission.

“That’s it, it’s that simple,” Dowell said. “They’ve turned down all the variances because we’re still in red, but they’re looking at it every week and will loosen things as we go into lower levels of transmission and hospitalization.”