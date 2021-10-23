COVID cases fall in Natrona County schools

The number of COVID-19 cases in Casper area schools fell over the past two weeks, figures released by the Natrona County School District show.
The district releases new COVID-19 numbers every two weeks. For the most recent period, which ran from Oct. 9 through Friday, there were 75 students with active infections. That's less than half of the number of positive cases during the prior two-week period, when there were 156 students who got sick.
Staff cases were also down, albeit less dramatically. For the most recent two-week period, there were 27 staff infections, compared with 32 during the prior reporting period.
Among students, Natrona County High School had the most positive cases over the past two weeks, with 25. Dean Morgan Middle School reported nine cases; Kelly Walsh High School had eight.
At the staff level, the most cases, 10, occurred among central services or extended campuses employees. Kelly Walsh had the second most with four.
The number of students and staff who needed to quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus also fell. In the most recent two-week period, there were 306 quarantines, compared with 393 over the prior reporting period. Staff quarantines fell from 28 to 10, the district's numbers show.
The drop in cases mirrors a statewide decline. As of Friday, the number of active cases in Wyoming had fallen 273 from where they were a month earlier. And the state's 14-day average for new cases had dropped by 173 compared with this time last month.
While cases are falling around Wyoming, hospitalizations have actually increased. The state set a new record on Thursday for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases with 249. The health department announced 69 deaths last week -- the most in a weekly update this year.