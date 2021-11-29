Crash kills one east of Casper

A Wyoming woman died Saturday when a car she was traveling in rolled along U.S. Highway 20-26 between Casper and Glenrock.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as 32-year-old Lindsay Ritter.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday as Ritter was traveling east in a Chevrolet Impala. The sedan drove off the road to the road, overcorrected to the left and then lost control, according to a highway patrol report.

The car slid across the highway and down an embankment before rolling. It rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest on its roof.

The highway patrol report did not list any contributing factors to the crash.

