Crashes, winter conditions close Interstate 80 again
breaking top story

  • Updated
Interstate 80 crash

A stretch of Interstate 80 closed Friday.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Officials closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne on Friday for the second time in less than a day after multiple crashes occurred in wintry weather. 

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it closed the highway around 8 a.m. after multiple crashes occurred near milepost 331. Those crashes resulted in several injuries. 

Emergency crews transported drivers and passengers who were hurt to Laramie, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. 

Blowing snow resulted in poor visibility in the area. The stretch highway is not expected to reopen for 10 to 12 hours, according to WyDot.

Meanwhile, in western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins. There is no estimated opening time. 

The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas on Thursday night amid icy conditions. But the highway has since reopened.

Several stretch of U.S. Highway 30 in southern Wyoming were also closed Friday morning. 

More difficult travel conditions are expected this weekend. A winter storm is forecast to sweep over Wyoming starting Sunday afternoon, dropping the heaviest snowfall since Thanksgiving. 

"Travel could become quite hazardous if not nearly impossible in some locations Sunday night through Monday night," according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service say the storm will result in "bitterly cold" temperatures. 

