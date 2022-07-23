Crews contain 200-acre fire in rural Natrona County

A lightning strike ignited a wildfire that burned 200 acres on Friday night in rural Natrona County, authorities said.

Crews contained the fire -- which officials say had the potential to spread rapidly due to dry vegetation, erratic winds and passing storms -- and remained on scene overnight Friday to monitor the area. No injuries were reported.

A BLM tanker pilot spotted smoke in the area of North Cole Creek Road at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Natrona County Fire Protection District. Crews from multiple agencies in the area responded to the blaze. They called in three aircraft to help prevent the flames from spreading.

The fire's rural location slightly delayed the ground firefighters who were responding, but the aircraft were able to slow the fire's growth, according to the statement. The aircraft made multiple drops of fire retardant, and crews on the ground were able to get a handle on the blaze.

"This incident could have been a lot worse if it was not for the strong interagency cooperativity between all responding resources," the fire district statement reads.

Several small wildfires have burned in central Wyoming in the past few weeks amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

A fire 25 miles northeast of Casper was mostly contained as of Friday afternoon after burning 3,200 acres. That fire also proved challenging to fight due to its remote location.