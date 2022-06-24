Crews rescue woman from North Platte River

Firefighters rescued a woman from the North Platte River on Thursday afternoon after she became separated from her kayak. The woman, who was wearing a life jacket, was uninjured.

A friend of the woman's called authorities after the two were separated, according to the Natrona County Fire District and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

A county fire crew was first to respond to the call. The firefighters deployed a rescue craft and spread sheriff's deputies along the river to search for the woman. She was found about a mile downstream of the Bessemer Bend River Access holding onto the bushes near a steep embankment.

The responders were able to move the woman to the rescue craft and take her to a Banner-WMC ambulance, where they checked her and learned she was not injured. They found the woman's friend waiting downstream with an additional kayak. The two were assisted back to their vehicles.

“This incident highlights a great safety point for the summer: when on the river, or on any body of water, think safe and always wear a life jacket,” Natrona County Fire District and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. “This water rescue was another excellent example of interagency cohesion; emergency crews working together to make sure our citizens and visitors alike are safe and in good hands when emergency situations arise here in Natrona County.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.