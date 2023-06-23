In what is probably the closest thing Casper has to a Mardi Gras, Crimson Dawn held its 94th annual Midsummer’s Eve event on Wednesday night.

The walk, which consists of a guided path throughout the woods that surround Neal Forsling’s home, with stops for witches, blind minstrels, leprechauns and more otherworldly creatures, drew in people from the community, both those interested in magical tales and those with young children. (And, of course, those who fit both categories.)

Casper Mountain blew cool puffs of air across attendees, settled mist on their shoulders and warmed them with evening sun. The skies alternated between a purplish-gray color and bright blue, before the sun disappeared behind the hills completely.

It was, in a word, transcendental.

For the youngest attendees, it was just magical.

They found walking sticks and worried about stepping on bugs. They sang unintelligible songs from atop their parents’ shoulders. They stared in awe at the people dressed as witches or leprechauns. At one of the first stops, when the witch greeted them, a chorus of very energetic, very small “Hi’s!” greeted her back.

“See? Ain’t he cool?” one woman said, bringing a little girl up to a leprechaun by her hand.

In the woods, it was cooler and wetter. A crowd had formed near the back, so the front of the line was thinner, sparser, even though Rebecca Hunt, who has been leading the walk since 1991, asked that smaller children be brought up to the front.

No need to rush, though. There was a lot to see.

The walk took children through many different places, including under the sea. Undine the Homesick Sea Witch welcomed children to her stop with seashells. Her many necklaces shimmered in the evening light.

“She said to tell you that she does want a seashell, but she’s shy,” one woman said, relaying a message from a little girl to the sea witch. She was bestowed a seashell of her own to keep.

One child, Nova Rain Fey Page-Sanders and her sister, Amaya, eagerly received oceanic gifts from Undine.

“What do you say?” Nova’s grandmother asked.

“Thank you!” Nova replied brightly. “It’s pretty. I love it. Daddy, do you want one?”

At another stop, Teagan Bonine sat with his hands under his chin against the fence around his grandmother’s, the Emerald Witch, stop.

“He was my really big helper,” she said, noting that he had handed out little green stones to the older kids while she had given them to the littlest eventgoers.

“Teagan. Is there any more on the ground?” she asked.

Bonine appeared to be lost in thought.

For some, the encouragement to “bring children” extended to feline children as well. Ashley McCollum brought her shoulder cat, Oliver, as well as her two daughters.

A rescue from Laramie Peak Humane Society, Oliver sat politely on McCollum’s shoulders, leashed. Though he did not tell the Star-Tribune this in so many words, he appeared to be enjoying himself, even though McCollum noted that he would have probably liked to roam around freely.

This was not his first adventure in the woods, however. He has also been camping.

Cameron, McCollum’s daughter, grabbed his paw. “It’s a freckle!” she said, pointing to a spot on the underside of his foot.

The group gradually drifted further and further apart. As the sky grew darker – actually, just mistier – children grew a little bit more impatient, more eager to go off the beaten path and make their own adventures.

The Cardinal Witch and the Blind Minstrel were the last stop on the walk, stretching around a foothill, playing gentle music.

“It’s the first day of summer, and it feels like the first day of winter,” the Cardinal Witch remarked.

An ever-present mist settled over the mountains like a down quilt.