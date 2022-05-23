Cruizin' with the Oldies car show returns to Casper for its 21st year

Motorheads can ogle cars of all makes and models at the Oil Capitol Auto Club’s 21st Cruizin’ with the Oldies Memorial Weekend Car Show.

The weekend kicks off with specialty shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at four dealerships around Casper:

The Greiner Ford Mustang and All Ford Show at the Greiner Ford dealership, located at 3333 CY Ave.;

The Fremont Motor all Mopar Show at the Fremont Motor Casper dealership, located at 6101 E. Second Street;

The Honda of Casper Import Show at the Honda of Casper dealership, located at 3801 CY Ave.;

GM Vehicle Show, at White’s Mountain Motors dealership, located at 2300 E. Yellowstone Highway

Members of the public can vote on their favorite vehicles in each show. Winners will be announced at each dealership at 3 p.m.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, participants can take part in an informal cruise-in through downtown Casper’s Old Yellowstone District. Cars will be parked at Yellowstone Garage, and parts of Midwest Avenue and Elm Street, according to the event’s schedule.

Yellowstone Garage, located at 355 W. Yellowstone Hwy., shuttered in March, but is still hosting the cruise-in, said Mark Pitts, president of the Oil Capitol Auto Club.

Registered vehicles will also be parked in Antelope Park, located at Arena Street in Bar Nunn, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 29.

Entries will be split up into 10 different classes.

Five of those are based on model year, plus additional categories for trucks; off-roaders; sport, import and tuners; “rat rods” or work-in-progress vehicles; and car owners under age 25.

The show wraps up with an awards ceremony in the park at 2 p.m.

Both the May 28 and 29 shows include live music, food trucks and vendor booths, according to the Oil Capitol Auto Club’s website.

Pitts said he expects 200-300 cars to be there. It’s a great way for car enthusiasts to mingle, talk shop and find new inspiration, he said.

“It gives me ideas for the one I’m building now,” he said. Pitts’ current project is a 1960 Chevy Impala. He also has a 1970 Oldsmobile 442.

It’s not too late to enter your own wheels.

The fee to register one vehicle is $25, and $10 more to register a second.

To enter, or for more information, visit cruizinwiththeoldies.com or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.

Walk-in registration is also available at Yellowstone Garage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

