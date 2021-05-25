Cruizin' with the Oldies set this weekend

Cruizin' with the Oldies is back with some additions and a location change for the 2021 Memorial Day Weekend. We talked with chairman Mark Pitts about the event, which is open to 250 vehicle owners but has several opportunities for the public as well.
How long have you been with Oil Capitol Auto Club? This is my fifth year. I have two classics -- a 1960 Impala which is a work in progress and a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 that is restored back to as near original as possible. I've always been kind of a car buff but with traveling and my job in the oil and gas industry for 38 years, I never really had a chance to be involved until after we moved back here in 2015.
How did your club involvement start? I had a car appraised for insurance and one of our members, Stan Goodwin, is a classic car appraiser. He dropped me a card and said why don't you stop by one of our meetings and see what we're all about.
It must feel good to be back with a full show this year. We're all very anxious to put on a show this year. Based on attendance for at least one other car show here in town, everybody seems very anxious to get out and show off their ride. And this is for classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports, tuners, pickups, everybody who has something they want to show.
The location of your Sunday car show has changed. Tell us about that. We have traveled around over the years with the Sunday event. We attended the Bar Nunn car show last August and we were rather impressed with Antelope Park out there. We approached them early this year and asked if we could use the park. And they said, "Why certainly." We're working with the volunteer fire department out there on traffic, what's the best way to bring cars in, the town council and fire department have all been great. We're limiting entries to 250 cars to see how it goes this year and this will give us a reference point to work from this point on. Should we decide to continue on there, then we'll have a better idea how many cars is the right number for the space.
Where will spectators park in Bar Nunn? There is a block of land opposite the Hangar. The owner has said spectators are welcome to park there on the grassy piece of land. We do need to leave the church parking lot empty until church services are done and that will be about noon.
And the Saturday festivities are centered around the Yellowstone Garage again? Yes, the streets will be closing around 7 a.m., so the cars can get in there. The Oil Capitol Auto Club also has the use of the Skelly Station across the street to the west. We are registering cars both on Friday and Saturday until we hit our maximum of 250.
On Friday, there are separate shows and the public is welcome to see cars at those locations also. Tell us about those. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, these are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles; Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner; all imports at Honda of Casper, and an all-GM vehicle show has just been added and will take place at Z’s Classics. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.
What's the best way to get more information on event times and other specifics? The public can go to http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.
