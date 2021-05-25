Cruizin' with the Oldies set this weekend

Cruizin' with the Oldies is back with some additions and a location change for the 2021 Memorial Day Weekend. We talked with chairman Mark Pitts about the event, which is open to 250 vehicle owners but has several opportunities for the public as well.

How long have you been with Oil Capitol Auto Club? This is my fifth year. I have two classics -- a 1960 Impala which is a work in progress and a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 that is restored back to as near original as possible. I've always been kind of a car buff but with traveling and my job in the oil and gas industry for 38 years, I never really had a chance to be involved until after we moved back here in 2015.

How did your club involvement start? I had a car appraised for insurance and one of our members, Stan Goodwin, is a classic car appraiser. He dropped me a card and said why don't you stop by one of our meetings and see what we're all about.

It must feel good to be back with a full show this year. We're all very anxious to put on a show this year. Based on attendance for at least one other car show here in town, everybody seems very anxious to get out and show off their ride. And this is for classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports, tuners, pickups, everybody who has something they want to show.