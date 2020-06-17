Cups4Cups raises breast cancer awareness

Fourteen Wyoming coffee shops are participating in the third annual "Cups4Cups" event on Saturday to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Coffee shops that are participating will be decked out in pink and offering specials to promote the day.
"I think we are all ready to get out and enjoy our local businesses again, even with the current rules on social distancing. We encourage folks to grab a friend and drive down to their favorite local coffee shop," said Cara Nett, president of the WBCI board.
The Cups4Cups event also provides a texting tool for those who want to donate to support early detection of breast cancer in Wyoming. Text "WBCI C4C" to 50155. Donations make possible the WBCI early detection voucher program for Wyoming residents who have financial need, regardless of their age, income and insurance status.
Since 2017, WBCI has paid for 2,717 clinical breast exams, 593 mammograms, 173 diagnostic tests and 11 biopsies. WBCI has granted more than $350,000 to Wyoming breast cancer programs through early detection vouchers and local community grants.
The WBCI is a Wyoming founded program that raises money and then grants it back to local community projects to increase breast health services in the state.
Coffee shops participating Saturday in Cups4Cups include:
- Casper: Blue Ridge Coffee, 4601 SW Wyo Blvd.; Metro Coffee Company, 241 S. David;
- Big Piney: Turquoise Buffalo Coffee Company, 121 Smith Ave.;
- Cheyenne: Dazbog Coffee, 1588 Barberry Ridge; Paramount Cafe, 1607 Capital;
- Dubois: The Perch Coffee House, 132 East Ramshorn;
- Evanston: Ana's on Main Street, 927 W. Main St.;
- Laramie: Coal Creek Coffee and Tap House, 110 E. Grand and 2317 Grand Ave.;
- Riverton: Back Country Mudd Espresso, 803 N. Federal;
- Saratoga: Sweet Marie's Bakeshop, 117 W. Bridge;
- Sheridan: Andi's Coffee and Bakery, 738 Broadway; P.O. News & Flagstaff Cafe, 1 Main St.; Sidewalk Cafe at Sheridan Memorial Hospital;
- Thermopolis: Storyteller, 524 Broadway.
