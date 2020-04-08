DA: Former Casper middle school teacher to plead guilty to sexual abuse

During summer 2016, Waugaman allegedly met the girl outside of her home. The two had sexual intercourse in the back of his car, according to her statement to police. Under Wyoming law, a 14-year-old is incapable of consenting to sex with an adult.

When the student — who is now an adult — told police this year about the incident, a detective asked her if she would re-establish contact with Waugaman. According to the documents, the two exchanged messages in which Waugaman graphically described sexual contact with the girl. He told her that he “wished they could do it again,” authorities allege. In a Jan. 15 follow-up phone call, which was overheard by a detective, Waugaman said he loved the victim and asked if she was 18, according to the documents.

The next day, Waugaman told police, according to the documents, that his relationship with the teenager was “strictly professional.” He denied using social media to contact any other students.

Waugaman told police that he had never talked to the victim “about topics of a sexual nature,” nor did he “sext” with the victim. He was then placed under arrest.