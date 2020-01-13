DA to pursue charges against woman who had 61 animals taken from Natrona County home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Animal control officers have since begun investigating the homeowner. Itzen said that investigation is nearly complete. Once it’s been resolved, his office will likely proceed with filing charges against the homeowner. He estimated he would be able to file the charges within the next two weeks.

The animals in question are not up for adoption because the case is still pending. Itzen said the homeowner has not surrendered ownership, so until she does or a court makes a determination in the case, the animals will remain under her ownership, but they won't be under her care.

The animals will stay at Metro Animal Shelter until the case is resolved, but just won’t be up for adoption, Walsh said. The dogs taken from the home are mostly small breeds that require grooming, and Petco has donated its services and has been giving the dogs "spa days" since Sunday, Walsh said.

Walsh said the shelter has been overwhelmed with calls from community members hoping to help in some way. It’s the same onslaught of calls the shelter received in July when 65 animals were seized from a Casper home and taken to the shelter.