Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,005 new cases, 1,104 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,005 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 800 and the number of probable cases rising by 205 over the holiday weekend, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,104 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 969 (1,573 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 56 (down from 60 on Saturday. There was no update on Monday)

Deaths: 1,526 (18 announced in December). No deaths have been announced this month.

Vaccine data is as of Monday:

Total doses administered: 620,646

First vaccine doses given: 260,844

Second vaccine doses given: 232,630

Booster doses given: 94,019

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,848

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,237

Janssen doses given: 21,836

Janssen boosters given: 1,232

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 200.7 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,573. That number is down 178 from a month ago.