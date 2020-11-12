Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,105 new cases, 351 new recoveries

Total tests: 317,236 (146,250 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 538.3 per day. That number is up 50.3 from a day ago, up 221.2 from a week ago and up 404.4 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 631.2 per day. That number is up 66.1 from a day ago, up 238 from a week ago and up 472.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 7,366. That number is up 608 from a day ago, up 2,687 from a week ago and up 5,953 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 8,767. That number is up 754 from a day ago, up 3,172 from a week ago and up 7,077 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (890), Natrona (847) and Albany (622) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.