Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,105 new cases, 351 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,105 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 924 and the number of probable cases rising by 181, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (77), Big Horn (12), Campbell (147), Carbon (five), Converse (nine), Crook (14), Fremont (55), Goshen (12), Hot Springs, Johnson (two), Laramie (198), Lincoln (17), Natrona (140), Niobrara (two), Park (36), Platte (four), Sheridan (46), Sublette (six), Sweetwater (73), Teton (41), Uinta (27) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted four cases from Weston County's total.
Three hundred fifty-one new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 316 confirmed and 35 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 7,366 (8,767 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 192 (up 14 from Tuesday)
Deaths: 127 (13 this week, 40 this month)
Total cases: 20,479 (17,442 confirmed, 3,037 probable)
Total recoveries: 11,585 (9,949 confirmed, 1,636 probable)
Total tests: 317,236 (146,250 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 538.3 per day. That number is up 50.3 from a day ago, up 221.2 from a week ago and up 404.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 631.2 per day. That number is up 66.1 from a day ago, up 238 from a week ago and up 472.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 7,366. That number is up 608 from a day ago, up 2,687 from a week ago and up 5,953 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 8,767. That number is up 754 from a day ago, up 3,172 from a week ago and up 7,077 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (890), Natrona (847) and Albany (622) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (50.8%), Niobrara (45.5%) and Crook (40.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 25th fewest (fifth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (16th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany 2,078 (188)
Big Horn 292 (35)
Campbell 1,748 (146)
Carbon 372 (40)
Converse 282 (162)
Crook 189 (17)
Fremont 1,872 (283)
Goshen 285 (34)
Hot Springs 60 (9)
Johnson 112 (59)
Laramie 2,370 (601)
Lincoln 387 (71)
Natrona 2,310 (548)
Niobrara 11 (37)
Park 938 (104)
Platte 149 (82)
Sheridan 924 (247)
Sublette 171 (68)
Sweetwater 892 (52)
Teton 1033 (33)
Uinta 521 (143)
Washakie 184 (19)
Weston 262 (59)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 21
- Natrona: 16
- Laramie: 14
- Big Horn: 9
- Sheridan: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Albany: 6
- Campbell: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Converse: 5
- Carbon: 4
- Lincoln: 4
- Platte: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Park: 3
- Johnson: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
