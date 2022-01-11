 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,235 new cases, 1,016 new recoveries

  Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,235 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 829 and the number of probable cases rising by 406 since Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,016 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,652 (4,058including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 66 as of Tuesday (up from 65 Monday).

Deaths: 1,588 (16 announced Tuesday).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 627,375

First vaccine doses given: 262,065

Second vaccine doses given: 233,581

Booster doses given: 97,416

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,329

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,786

Janssen doses given: 21,914

Janssen boosters given: 1,284

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 428.9 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,652. That number is up 2,042 from a month ago.

Concerned about COVID-19?

