Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,245 new cases, 966 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,245 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 946 and the number of probable cases rising by 299 since Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 966 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,572 (3,6904 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 77 (up from 66 Tuesday, no update as of Thursday).
Deaths: 1,588 (16 announced this week, 62 announced this month).
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
Total doses administered: 628,771
First vaccine doses given: 262,320
Second vaccine doses given: 233,775
Booster doses given: 98,221
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,379
People are also reading…
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,839
Janssen doses given: 21,939
Janssen boosters given: 1,298
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 690.5 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 3,904. That number is up 2,553 from a month ago.