Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,245 new cases, 966 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,245 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 946 and the number of probable cases rising by 299 since Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 966 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,572 (3,6904 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 77 (up from 66 Tuesday, no update as of Thursday).

Deaths: 1,588 (16 announced this week, 62 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 628,771

First vaccine doses given: 262,320

Second vaccine doses given: 233,775

Booster doses given: 98,221

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,379

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,839

Janssen doses given: 21,939

Janssen boosters given: 1,298

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 690.5 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,904. That number is up 2,553 from a month ago.