 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,482 new cases, 441 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Sept. 4, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,482 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,127 and the number of probable cases rising by 355 since Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 441 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,258 (4,792 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 91 as of Thursday (up from 77 Wednesday, no data Friday).

Deaths: 1,588 (16 announced this week, 62 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 631,006

First vaccine doses given: 262,791

Second vaccine doses given:234,060

Booster doses given: 99,378

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,506

People are also reading…

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,970

Janssen doses given: 21,979

Janssen boosters given: >1,322

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 774 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,792. That number is up 3,420 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casper attorney suspended for three years

Casper attorney suspended for three years

The attorney will be suspended for three years after the state bar found he neglected a divorce case for months, did not follow his client’s directions and violated a court order.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News