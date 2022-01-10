 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,662 new cases, 837 new recoveries

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting by the COVID-19 Surge Team on Sept. 4, 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,662 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,364 and the number of probable cases rising by 298 since Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 837 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,427 (3,442 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 73 as of Thursday (up from 65 Wednesday).

Deaths: 1,572 (46 announced last week).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 624,288

First vaccine doses given: 261,539

Second vaccine doses given: 233,143

Booster doses given: 95,713

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,151

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,599

Janssen doses given: 21,880

Janssen boosters given: 1,263

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 385 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,442. That number is up 1,832 from a month ago.

