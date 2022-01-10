Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,662 new cases, 837 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,662 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,364 and the number of probable cases rising by 298 since Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 837 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,427 (3,442 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 73 as of Thursday (up from 65 Wednesday).
Deaths: 1,572 (46 announced last week).
Vaccine data as of Friday:
Total doses administered: 624,288
First vaccine doses given: 261,539
Second vaccine doses given: 233,143
Booster doses given: 95,713
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,151
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,599
Janssen doses given: 21,880
Janssen boosters given: 1,263
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 385 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 3,442. That number is up 1,832 from a month ago.