Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 10 additional cases, 16 new recoveries

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 12 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department lowered the number of probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming by two.

Ten of the newly confirmed cases come from Uinta County. Twenty-two of its 32 confirmed cases have been announced in the last five days. The others are in Big Horn and Sweetwater counties. Two probable cases were subtracted from Fremont County's total (now 31).

Eight new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, as were eight new probable recoveries.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 970 cases — 760 confirmed and 210 probable — and 789 recoveries — 600 confirmed and 189 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 175 deaths.