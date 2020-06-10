Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 10 new cases, 15 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 10 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by eight and the number of probable cases rising by two, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The newly confirmed cases come from Uinta (three), Campbell (two), Sheridan, Sweetwater and Teton counties. Teton County’s confirmed case is its first since May 16. The new probable cases are in Fremont and Uinta counties.
Fifteen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 12 confirmed and three probable.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 980 cases — 768 confirmed and 212 probable — and 804 recoveries — 612 confirmed and 192 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 18 deaths.
As of Wednesday, there have been 30,795 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 669 from Tuesday: 15,516 by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 15,279 by commercial labs.
More than 79 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 82 percent when factoring in probable figures.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming and Montana are tied to the third fewest reported coronavirus deaths of any state. (Alaska and Hawaii have the fewest.) Wyoming’s death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (168 in 100,000) is sixth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
More than 12 percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 21 percent of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. Less than 52 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 33.3 percent are American Indian, 12.0 percent are Hispanic, 0.7 percent are Asian, 1.0 percent are black, and 0.1 percent are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. The racial identities of 8.2 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3 percent of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8 percent white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1 percent Hispanic/Latino, 2.7 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3 percent black, 1.1 percent Asian and 2.2 percent two or more races.
In 48.8 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 18.6 percent of the cases. In another 10.2 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. The Health Department attributes 6.8 percent of cases to communal living. In 9.5 percent of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 9.9 percent of cases are pending investigation.
Officials have cautioned that the reported numbers are low because of testing limitations, though the availability of testing has increased.
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany: 24 (2)
Big Horn: 8 (1)
Campbell: 24 (13)
Carbon: 9 (7)
Converse: 14 (10)
Crook: 5
Fremont: 264 (32)
Goshen: 4 (1)
Hot Springs: 9 (3)
Johnson: 14 (4)
Laramie: 122 (66)
Lincoln: 11 (4)
Natrona: 73 (14)
Niobrara: 1 (1)
Park: 2
Platte: 1
Sheridan: 15 (4)
Sublette: 1 (2)
Sweetwater: 27 (8)
Teton: 70 (31)
Uinta: 35 (4)
Washakie: 34 (5)
Weston: 1
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Fremont: 9
Washakie: 3
Laramie: 2
Carbon: 1
Johnson: 1
Natrona: 1
Teton: 1
Rate of spread
Testing statistics
National cases
There have been more than 2 million cases nationally, with about 112,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
