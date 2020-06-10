Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 10 new cases, 15 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 10 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by eight and the number of probable cases rising by two, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The newly confirmed cases come from Uinta (three), Campbell (two), Sheridan, Sweetwater and Teton counties. Teton County’s confirmed case is its first since May 16. The new probable cases are in Fremont and Uinta counties.

Fifteen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 12 confirmed and three probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 980 cases — 768 confirmed and 212 probable — and 804 recoveries — 612 confirmed and 192 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 18 deaths.