Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 10 new cases, 17 new recoveries

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by five on Wednesday, along with five more probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Sixteen new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced. One probable recovery was also reported.
The new confirmed cases include the first in Weston County, meaning every Wyoming county has now had a confirmed case. The four other newly confirmed cases come from Fremont County, which has 225, the most in the state.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 860 cases — 653 confirmed and 207 probable — and 624 recoveries — 473 confirmed and 151 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 14 deaths.
More than 72.4 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered, and about 72.6 have recovered when factoring in probable figures.
Wyoming has the second-lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska), and its death rate (2 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (850 per 100,000) is sixth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Less than 13 percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 17 percent of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. Less than 49 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 32.3 percent are American Indian, 11.3 percent are Hispanic, 0.8 percent are Asian and 1.2 percent are black. The racial identities of 8.3 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 2.8 percent of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8 percent white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1 percent Hispanic/Latino, 2.7 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3 percent black, 1.1 percent Asian and 2.2 percent two or more races.
In 51.3 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 10.6 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to 19.6 percent of the cases. In 10.3 percent of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus and 11.8 percent of cases are pending investigation.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany: 21 (2)
Big Horn: 4 (1)
Campbell: 17 (13)
Carbon: 9 (7)
Converse: 14 (10)
Crook: 5
Fremont: 225 (30)
Goshen: 4 (1)
Hot Springs: 8 (4)
Johnson: 14 (4)
Laramie: 122 (63)
Lincoln: 11 (4)
Natrona: 58 (14)
Niobrara: 1 (1)
Park: 2
Platte: 1
Sheridan: 12 (4)
Sublette: 1 (2)
Sweetwater: 17 (8)
Teton: 69 (31)
Uinta: 9 (3)
Washakie: 28 (5)
Weston: 1
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Fremont: 6
Washakie: 3
Laramie: 2
Carbon: 1
Johnson: 1
Teton: 1
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed and probable cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official numbers due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
National cases
There have been more than 1.7 million cases nationally, with about 100,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
