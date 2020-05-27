Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 10 new cases, 17 new recoveries

Wyoming has the second-lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska), and its death rate (2 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (850 per 100,000) is sixth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 13 percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 17 percent of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.

The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. Less than 49 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 32.3 percent are American Indian, 11.3 percent are Hispanic, 0.8 percent are Asian and 1.2 percent are black. The racial identities of 8.3 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 2.8 percent of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8 percent white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1 percent Hispanic/Latino, 2.7 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3 percent black, 1.1 percent Asian and 2.2 percent two or more races.